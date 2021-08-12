(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is sending U.S. troops into Kabul to help evacuate some diplomats as the Taliban advances and security deteriorates in Afghanistan.

The State Department is drawing down staff to a “core diplomatic presence,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Thursday. “Our embassy remains open. Our diplomatic engagement on the ground will continue.”

Price, who acknowledged the decision was shaped by the Taliban’s surge, declined to detail the number of troops who would be deployed or how many diplomats are being withdrawn. The State Department ordered an evacuation of nonessential personnel from the embassy in April.

Thursday’s announcement underscored just how surprised U.S. officials have been by the swift pace of the Taliban’s advance as President Joe Biden presses ahead with a plan to withdraw almost all US troops by Aug. 31. The group’s fighters have captured almost a dozen provincial capitals and targeted senior Afghan officials in recent weeks.

