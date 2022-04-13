U.S. to Extend Covid Travel Mask Mandate by Two Weeks as Cases Rise

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will extend its mask mandate for air and train travel for two weeks, allowing time to monitor an uptick in cases of Covid-19, according to a person familiar with the matter.

About 30,000 new Covid cases a day are being recorded in the U.S. each day, most of them caused by omicron’s BA.2 subvariant, and the figure has been increasing. Experts say it’s likely to be an underestimate, as more people are using at-home tests that aren’t captured in national data.

The Associated Press reported the news earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.