(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will offer drug manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., funding to expand domestic production capacity of mRNA vaccines by 1 billion doses a year.

The plan, described by officials familiar with the matter ahead of an announcement Wednesday, is aimed at increasing availability of Covid-19 vaccines and also building capacity to address any future pandemic.

Biden has pledged donations of at least 1.1 billion doses over the next year, but wealthy countries face calls to do more to address inequities in vaccine availability.

The government funding could be used for a wide range of purposes, including setting up factories and staff training, one official said. The administration is essentially announcing a request for proposals from pharmaceutical companies, and no deal has yet been finalized.

The move was first reported in The New York Times.

