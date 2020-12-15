U.S. to Help Sudan Clear World Bank Arrears With $1 Billion Loan

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will give a $1 billion bridge loan to the World Bank to help clear Sudan’s arrears with the institution, Sudan’s finance minister said, a day after Washington rescinded the African country’s decades-old designation as a terror sponsor.

The move is due “in the coming days” and will result in Sudan regaining access to the World Bank’s International Development Association, minister Heba Mohamed Ali said in written comments to Bloomberg.

That could in turn allow Sudan to get $1.5 billion in annual development assistance via an initiative for so-called heavily indebted poor countries, she said.

