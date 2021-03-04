(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will hold China to account for anti-competitive behavior and “horrific” human-rights abuses, and will use all tools at its disposal to counter the “threat” that Beijing’s behavior poses, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

“They need to be held to account for that,” Raimondo said in an interview on MSNBC Thursday. The U.S. will use inclusion on its so-called entity list -- which prohibits a company from doing business with American firms without first obtaining a U.S. government license -- “to its full effect,” she said. “There’s no one tool in our toolbox, but we have to recognize the magnitude that China’s behavior -- the threat that it poses.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.