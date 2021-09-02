Sep 2, 2021
U.S. to Host First Face-to-Face Quad Meeting, Australia Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will this year host the first face-to-face meeting of leaders of the Quad partnership, which is seeking to act as a counter against what those nations see as China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
“The Quad as you know is a very important gathering of the U.S., India, ourselves and Japan, and we looking forward to the first face-to-face meeting,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday. The exact dates are yet to be finalized, he said.
Discussions would focus on defense and security issues as well as Covid vaccine support, economic development initiatives, supply chains and critical technologies, Morrison said, confirming he had spoken with Biden in the previous 24 hours to discuss the meeting. Afghanistan would also be on the agenda.
“We have quite a large agenda with the U.S., so there will certainly be a lot for President Biden and I to talk about when we have the face-to-face meeting in the White House this year.”
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Mandatory vaccines in workplaces? Here's where the TSX 60 fall
-
The shredded Banksy is back, with a much higher price
-
1:15
Apple’s bigger watch will jam even more data on your wrist
-
8:31
Twitter plans new privacy features to get more people tweeting
-
6:26
‘Seinfeld’ streaming debut helps Netflix extend advance
-
2:18
‘Forever changed’: CEOs are dooming business travel — maybe for good