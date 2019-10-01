U.S. to Join Fight Over Manhattan DA’s Subpoena for Trump Taxes

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department said it would enter a legal fight between Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., days after suggesting it might defend the president’s effort to block a subpoena to his accountant for tax records and other private documents.

The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, last week asked for a temporary halt to the enforcement of the state subpoena while his office considered whether to participate in the case. On Tuesday, Berman told the court he would file submissions on Wednesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.