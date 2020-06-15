U.S. to Keep Pressing for Hong Kong Talks at UN, Craft Says

(Bloomberg) -- China’s push to assert more control over Hong Kong is a human rights issue worthy of debate at the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said.

Recent actions of the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping have “given us absolutely no other choice” because they’ve “broken their treaty obligations,” Craft said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “This is an issue that I am going to continue to shine a light on, to continue to force into the UN space, because this belongs in the Security Council.”

While the U.S. and China have been clashing at the UN for years, tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated in recent months, fueled by accusations from President Donald Trump that China was slow to disclose the peril of the coronavirus. Trump has hardened his rhetoric against China despite having praised Xi and his government’s efforts early in the outbreak.

Last month, Craft called China a repressive country that limits its people’s freedom. China and Russia’s envoys hit back, accusing the U.S. of meddling in other nations’ internal affairs.

