U.S. to Maintain Halt to Mali Military Aid Until After Election

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government’s suspension of military aid to Mali will remain in place until the West African nation has held elections, the American envoy to the Sahel region said.

Cooperation with international partners in Mali, including the French-counter terrorism force Barkhane and the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region, will continue, J. Peter Pham told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

The U.S. suspended all cooperation with Mali’s military after the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita by army officers on Aug. 18. The nation’s junta last month appointed a retired army officer as transitional president to lead the nation until elections take place in 18 months.

Separately, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday he will travel to Mali “soon” to meet the new leaders and discuss the transition process.

