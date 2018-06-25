U.S. to Pledge Aid to Venezuelan Refugees Near Brazil Border

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will announce an increase in humanitarian aid to Venezuelan refugees during his upcoming visit to Brazil, according to two people with direct knowledge of the issue.

The financial aid to be made via the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, will be announced by Pence in the Amazon port city of Manaus, according to the two people who asked not to be named because the U.S. is going to make the decision public. Manaus has received many of the thousands of Venezuelans who have fled the economic crisis in the Caribbean nation.

The White House, the National Security Council and Pence’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The announcement comes amid a massive backlash to President Donald Trump’s "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has seen thousands of children separated from their parents.

During a visit to Peru in April, Pence announced $16 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelans in Brazil and Colombia.

--With assistance from Margaret Talev.

