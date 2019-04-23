U.S. to Reciprocate on ‘Unfair’ EU Harley Tariffs, Trump Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will respond to the European Union’s tariffs on motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson Inc., which has shifted some production overseas to avoid rising levies, President Donald Trump said.

“So unfair to U.S. We will Reciprocate!” Trump said Tuesday on Twitter in a post that quoted Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Harley-Davidson reported slumping first-quarter profit Tuesday, though it beat analysts’ expectations.

Harley is moving some U.S. production overseas to sidestep EU tariffs that jumped to 31 percent from 6 percent after Trump hiked levies on steel and aluminum imports.

The company’s move sparked the ire of Trump, who said he’d back a boycott of the company’s bikes. Tariffs will cost the company between $100 million and $120 million in 2019, executives said in January.

Trump is scheduled to hold a political rally in Harley’s home state of Wisconsin later this week. He said on Twitter the rally will be held Saturday night in Green Bay.

