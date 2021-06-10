(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will remain the global hot spot for the world’s super-rich in the near future even as the fortunes of Asia’s wealthy continue to grow, according to research from Boston Consulting Group.The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the U.S. will increase 36% to about 28,000 in 2025 compared with last year, the firm said in its 2021 Global Wealth Report released Thursday. China and India should lead percentage growth of fortunes worth $100 million or more for the same period by almost doubling the number of ultra-wealthy individuals to 13,600 and 1,400, respectively, according to the report. There are currently 60,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide with a combined $22 trillion.

