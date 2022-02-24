(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced sweeping restrictions to deny Russia access to products based on U.S. technology manufactured overseas by non-U.S. companies in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden will invoke the so-called foreign direct product rule, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said in a statement on Thursday. The rule has been used against Huawei Technologies Co. to restrict the company’s ability to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and others to fabricate their chips.

The rule will be coordinated with allies and partners to deny Russia access to products used in the defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors.

“Russia’s actions are an immediate danger to those living in Ukraine, but also pose a real threat to democracy throughout the world,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the statement. “By acting decisively and in close coordination with our allies and partners, we are sending a clear message today that the United States of America will not tolerate Russia’s aggression against a democratically elected government.”

Thursday’s rule also imposes stringent controls on 49 Russian military end-users, which have been added to the BIS’s so-called Entity List, which prohibits American firms from doing business with them without first obtaining a U.S. government license.

