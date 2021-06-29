(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will take steps to restrict air travel to Belarus in the latest response to the European nation’s decision to force down a plane carrying a prominent journalist and critic of President Alexander Lukashenko in May, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The Department of Transportation, which has worked with the State Department, plans to announce the restriction as soon as Tuesday, the two people said, asking not to be identified since the decision isn’t public.

While passenger traffic is limited between the U.S. and Belarus, the action would be a symbolic move to register continuing U.S. concern over the detention of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist and Lukashenko critic.

Pratasevich was taken off a Ryanair Holdings Plc plane on May 23 after it was forced to land in Belarus under what Western governments called false pretenses. The plane was flying over Belarus while en route from Greece to Lithuania.

Within days, the Biden administration announced sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises, joining the European Union, U.K. and other nations including Canada in retaliating against Lukashenko’s regime.

The Federal Aviation Administration at the same time urged U.S. passenger-flight crews operating over Belarus to exercise “extreme caution” but stopped short of a ban on overflights of the region. The European Union’s air-safety regulator has advised airlines to avoid Belarus airspace.

Pratasevich in recent days was moved to house arrest after he and his girlfriend, who was also detained, reached an agreement to cooperate with the government, according to a government statement.

