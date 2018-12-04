U.S. to Retry Ex-Perella Banker on Insider-Trading Charges

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors plan to retry a former Perella Weinberg Partners LP banker whose insider-trading conviction was reversed by an appeals court.

Sean Stewart was convicted last year of tipping his father to five health-care mergers and sentenced to three years in prison. The appeals court threw out the conviction last month, ruling that the trial judge should have let Stewart introduce statements his father gave to FBI agents undercutting key trial testimony.

In a letter Tuesday, prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain to set a date for the retrial at her earliest convenience.

The case is U.S. v. Stewart, 15-cr-287, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.