(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg Thursday it is working with Singapore’s Ministry of Health regarding the country’s Covid-19 testing data and will update its Travel Health Notice for the Southeast Asian state accordingly.

The move comes days after the CDC earlier this week reclassified its Covid advisory for Singapore and said the situation there was “unknown”. At issue was a lack of testing findings the CDC previously obtained from aggregator Our World in Data, according to a separate statement from CDC to Bloomberg at the time.

That designation surprised officials in Singapore. The city-state maintains far stricter testing and social distancing measures than in the U.S., and its Ministry of Health posts detailed virus statistics, in English, online every day.

In response, Singapore said it would share its Covid statistics with the CDC and the local U.S. embassy. “Just to be clear, we know our situation very well,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told reporters on Jan. 5.

