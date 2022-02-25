(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to join the European Union and the U.K. in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the announcement expected soon.

It’s a largely symbolic step given the broad uncertainties about the extent of his wealth and where he keeps it.

The asset freezes for Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, were in an EU sanctions package adopted late Thursday by the bloc’s foreign affairs council, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Twitter. The U.K. will take a similar move shortly, according to an official statement.

In a briefing on Feb. 24, President Joe Biden said sanctions against Putin were “on the table.” Still, officials have previously shied away from imposing such measures because sanctioning a head of state or foreign minister could complicate diplomacy and potentially subject anyone who interacts with them to sanctions as well.

In January, when the U.S. Senate floated the idea of sanctions against Putin, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they would be “tantamount to a breach in relations.”

Little is known about Lavrov’s wealth and Putin officially owns few assets. His annual income is about 10 million rubles, and he owns three cars and an apartment, according to his latest financial disclosure. But his wealth has long been the focus of intense speculation.

In 2008, he denied reports that he has a $40 billion fortune as the wealthiest man in Europe, saying that journalists had picked the allegation “out of their noses and smeared it on their pieces of paper” at his annual news conference.

And in 2016, a trove of documents known as the Panama Papers revealed how a Central American law firm allegedly set up shell companies to help heads of state and international criminals conceal their riches. Putin wasn’t named in the documents, but they showed how some of his closest friends and associates used the shell companies to move more than $2 billion from Russian banks to offshore accounts. The Kremlin rejected the investigation’s findings.

Sanctions against Putin could be more about demonstrating a unified position by the West than actually squeezing his finances, according to Daniel Tannebaum, head of sanctions at Oliver Wyman in New York.

“It all depends on the underlying purpose,” Tannebaum said. “If you’re trying to have a unified position on how he would be viewed by the West, then a sanctions designation could serve that purpose, if the point is to try and seize his personal assets, I do think it’d be extremely challenging to be completely successful.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.