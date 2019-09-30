(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. charged a California man with spying for China’s security service while working as a tour guide in the San Francisco area.

Federal prosecutors in San Francisco on Monday announced charges against Xuehua “Ed” Peng, who was described in the government’s complaint as a mechanical engineer who entered the U.S. on a temporary business visa and later became a naturalized citizen. He’s accused of acting as an agent of a foreign government without giving notice to the U.S. attorney general.

The U.S. says it uncovered Peng’s identity as a spy through a double-agent operation in China started in March 2015. U.S. agents secretly monitored drop-offs of packages at a hotel in Newark, California.

China’s Ministry of State Security schemed “to use an American citizen to remove classified security information to the PRC,” U.S. Attorney David Anderson said at a press conference.

The charges come amid intense scrutiny U.S. law enforcement officials are applying to ethnic Chinese scientists. Agencies across the federal government have mobilized against potential Chinese industrial spies, warning companies and universities and anyone else with intellectual property to be particularly vigilant when dealing with Chinese business partners and employees who might be what Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, calls “nontraditional collectors” of information.

The case is U.S. v. Peng, 19-71565, U.S. District Court for the Norther District of California (San Francisco).

