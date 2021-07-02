U.S. trade deficit increased to second biggest on record in May

The U.S. trade gap widened in May to the second-largest on record as imports increased faster than exports.

The gap in trade of goods and services rose 3.1 per cent to US$71.2 billion in May from a revised US$69.1 billion in April, according to Commerce Department data released Friday. That compares with a median estimate for a shortfall of US$71.3 billion in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Exports advanced 0.6 per cent to US$206 billion, while imports climbed 1.3 per cent to US$277.3 billion.

Although recovering economies overseas are increasing demand for U.S. products and services, American consumers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic have been buying more goods, sending U.S. purchases -- and imports -- to repeated records. Pandemic-induced logistics bottlenecks have thrown global supply chains out of sync, causing delays at ports, pallet and container shortages, and record-high shipping rates.

Digging deeper

The merchandise-trade deficit grew 2.7 per cent to US$89.2 billion, the second-biggest on record

The nation’s surplus in services trade increased 0.7 per cent to US$17.9 billion, bouncing back from the smallest positive balance since 2012

U.S. exports were driven by an increase in shipments of petroleum products, organic chemicals and natural gas, while the gain in imports was spurred by an advance in the value of crude-oil shipments

Travel is slowly picking up, with spending by visitors to the U.S. climbing 11 per cent, the most this year, to US$5.4 billion. This is still about two-thirds lower than pre-pandemic levels. American tourists, meanwhile, are also traveling more, with travel exports rising 17 per cent to US$3.7 billion

The value of automotive-vehicle exports decreased 4.6 per cent to US$11.4 billion, while vehicle imports fell slightly to US$29.2 billion as global manufacturers contended with shortages of chips

Also reflecting the demand for semiconductors, the value of U.S. goods imports from Taiwan, a major chip exporter, widened to US$3.4 billion as President Joe Biden is proposing US$50 billion for chip manufacturing and research as part of a push to address a shortage at home