(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit swelled in January to a record, reflecting pickups in the values of imported capital equipment and consumer goods as well as crude oil.

The January gap in goods and services trade widened 9.4% to $89.7 billion, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. That compares with the median estimate of $87.3 billion in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The figures aren’t adjusted for prices.

The value of imports rose 1.2% in January to a record $314.1 billion, while exports decreased 1.7% to $224.4 billion.

Imports of industrial supplies that include oil and petroleum products climbed in January. Crude oil prices during the month registered the biggest January gain in three decades. Russia’s war in Ukraine has since driven oil prices sharply higher.

West Texas Intermediate, a global crude benchmark, climbed 17% in January as strong demand, lower stocks and troop deployment on the Ukrainian border by Russia -- a key exporter -- stoked supply concerns. Imports of crude climbed to $13.7 billion, near the highest since mid-2018.

Meanwhile, goods imports continued their upward trajectory as businesses pushed to replenish stocks depleted by strong demand from consumers.

Digging Deeper

The merchandise-trade deficit widened to $108.9 billion, a record.

The nation’s surplus in services trade shrank to $19.2 billion

Travel exports -- or spending by visitors to the U.S. -- fell for the first time in five months, to $6.8 billion, reflecting the impact of omicron

Travel imports, a measure of Americans traveling abroad, dropped to $6.1 billion, the lowest since August

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the January merchandise-trade deficit widened to $118.1 billion from $111.7 billion in December

The goods-trade deficit with Russia, which was the U.S. fourth-biggest source of crude imports by quantity in 2021, widened to $1.6 billion

