(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met virtually on Friday to discuss trade issues between the U.S. and China.

They agreed “that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues,” according to a White House account of the meeting. “In addition, Ambassador Tai emphasized U.S. concerns relating to China’s state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers and businesses.”

In a strategy outlined by Tai this week, the U.S. plans to engage China over its performance on meeting commitments under their so-called Phase-One trade agreement. That deal, signed in 2020 by the Trump administration, reduces U.S. tariffs on some Chinese goods in exchange for an increase of Chinese purchases of American products, including farming goods. U.S. officials have said Beijing hasn’t lived up to its side of the bargain.

The U.S. announced this week that President Joe Biden plans to meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping by the end of the year.

The planned meeting was an outcome of talks between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich on Wednesday. Those talks were described by the U.S. as meaningful and substantive.

It was step forward in their relationship after Sullivan and other U.S. officials sat down with Yang in Alaska earlier this year and publicly traded barbs over human rights issues.

