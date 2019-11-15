(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

The Trump administration’s trade war is ravaging exports to China across the U.S. and well beyond the farm belt, new data from the U.S. Commerce Department show Looking past tweets from President Donald Trump, foreign firms have ramped up investment in China to expand operations in the world’s second-biggest economy White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said negotiations over the first phase of a trade agreement with China were coming down to the final stages

The European Central Bank awkwardly has to hope for a rise in German unemployment to convince the relatively penny-pinching economy to unveil a major fiscal stimulus boost

Sweden’s central bank has lambasted the country’s statistics agency after it emerged that months of jobless data were riddled with errors, potentially hampering policy decisions

Politics in Britain has rarely been so divided, but its warring factions are increasingly united on one thing: fiscal largesse is coming. And that could torpedo the U.K.’s high-flying bond market

Global debt has surged past $250 trillion, the Institute of International Finance calculated, with the U.S. and China leading the way

