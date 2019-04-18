(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

From hotels to fast food chains, U.S. employers in service industries are setting up training programs or revamping the ones they have

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduling more face-to-face trade talks in an effort to reach a deal by early May that presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could sign later that month Expectations for a deal are helping to prod global investment banks to dial up their forecasts for Chinese economic growth

German manufacturing remained in a slump at the start of the second quarter, casting a cloud over the euro-area economy as well as the European Central Bank’s hopes for a quick recovery

U.K. retail sales increased for a third consecutive month in March, with online shopping and groceries accounting for much of the improvement

Inflation, the guiding star of monetary policy, has all but disappeared in developed economies. Some say it could be a decade or more before it makes a comeback Still, inflation is projected to reach an eyeball-popping 8 million percent this year in Venezuela, leaving the nation saddled with the title of the world’s most miserable economy

Finally: The latest episode of our Stephanomics podcast investigates how new technologies can save jobs

