The U.S. is transferring $600 million to Jordan’s Treasury as part of a cash grant to the Middle East kingdom.

This first installment of a $845 million grant falls under a U.S. economic assistance program for 2021, with the balance expected by the end of the year, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh said in an emailed statement Saturday.

The grant will support development projects in sectors, ranging from water to energy, while helping reduce the budget deficit, he said. Jordan is expected to receive about $1.65 billion from the U.S. in overall economic and military assistance this year.

