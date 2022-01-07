(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are off to their worst-ever start to a year and there’s every prospect Friday’s payrolls data will cause the selloff to accelerate.

Economists predict the jobs report will show employers added 447,000 workers in December, according to a Bloomberg survey, but the so-called whisper number has already jumped to 493,000. The increase was driven by Wednesday’s consensus-busting ADP Research Institute data that showed U.S. companies added the most jobs in seven months.

U.S. government securities have slumped 1.4% over the past four days, based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index, heading for the steepest opening week decline to a year in data going back to 1973. The benchmark 10-year yield has already climbed 22 basis points this week alone, about half the increase analysts are forecasting for the whole of 2022.

The payrolls data could readily surprise to the upside, said Prashant Newnaha, a rates strategist in Singapore at TD Securities, which is forecasting the data will show 500,000 new positions. “Ten-years are unlikely to break above last year’s 1.78% high just yet so our bias is for a flatter curve after the release,” he said.

Investors have been dumping Treasuries on signs the Federal Reserve is turning increasing hawkish amid the need to rein in inflation as the omicron outbreak adds to price pressures rather than slowing economic growth. The selloff accelerated Wednesday after the Fed minutes spurred bets the first rate hike since the pandemic would come as soon as March.

