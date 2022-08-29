US Treasuries slumped and stocks wavered as traders recalibrate their expectations in response to the Federal Reserve indicating that it will continue to raise interest rates to tamp down on inflation.

The S&P 500 fluctuated late in the session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell, but came off session lows. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year rate hovering around 3.11 per cent. The two-year yield had climbed to its highest level since 2007 before paring the advance.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech during the Jackson Hole symposium had made it clear that a dovish pivot that some investors had been positioning for was unlikely. He had also warned of the potential for economic pain for households and businesses as the central bank continues to be aggressive to battle inflation.

“The process of a Fed funds hike cycle, especially in the early days of such a cycle, is never easily digestible for the markets,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer. “This process often comes with periods of elevated anxiety and volatility for market participants.”

The current rate-hike cycle to “particularly rough to manage” as it involves policy tightening combined with sky-high inflation, which the Fed has still not been able to slow meaningfully, he said.

Going forward, weaker earnings -- not higher interest rates -- could pose the largest threat to US stock prices, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael J. Wilson said in a research note Monday. The bank’s leading earnings model, which projects a steep fall in earnings per share growth over the next several months, confirms that view.

“The path for stocks from here will be determined by earnings, where we still see material downside,” the strategists said. “As a result, equity investors should be laser focused on this risk, not the Fed.”

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, echoed the sentiment.

“While earnings season has been positive, persistent challenges indicate an increasingly difficult operating environment, likely limiting profit persistence in the second half of the year,” she wrote.

Bonds in Europe tumbled, with Germany’s 10-year yield rising as high as 1.5 per cent after a string of European Central Bank officials over the weekend stressed the need to act more forcefully to quash record inflation.

ECB officials read from a similar script as Powell. Austria’s Robert Holzmann and Dutch colleague Klaas Knot both floated the prospect of an unprecedented three-quarter point hike at their meeting in September. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned that the likelihood of inflation expectations becoming unanchored is uncomfortably high.

Bitcoin pushed above the US$20,000 level that some view as a marker of a deeper slide in investor sentiment. Oil made gains on supply risks.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams due to speak, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 3:03 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 2.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$0.9995

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1704

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 138.79 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.11 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.50 per cent

Commodities