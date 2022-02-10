U.S. Treasury 10-Year Yield Exceeds 2% for First Time Since 2019

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. 10-year yield rose above 2% for the first time since August 2019 amid a broad Treasury-market selloff driven by expectations for quicker Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to contain faster-than-predicted inflation.

The current 10-year yield rose as much as 6.3 basis points to 2.005%, extending its 2022 increase to nearly 50 basis points.

Money markets ramped up their expectations for the pace of tightening after the U.S. inflation figures came in hotter than expected, pricing a supersized half-point hike next month as around a one-in-two chance. Traders also moved to price in a full percentage point of increases by the end of July.

U.S. consumer prices jumped in January by more than expected, representing a bigger hit to Americans’ paychecks as inflation charges ahead at the fastest pace since 1982. The consumer price index climbed 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in December, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

Adding to pressure on the market, $23 billion of new 30-year bonds are slated to be sold at auction on Thursday.

