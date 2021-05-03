(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury boosted its estimate of federal borrowing needs for the three months through June to incorporate the latest Covid-19 spending package.

The Treasury’s projections, released in Washington Monday, incorporated the impact of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, enacted in March. In a February outlook, the Treasury left out any guess on such spending.

The Treasury now expects to borrow $463 billion in April through June, about $368 billion more than projected in February, when it expected $95 billion in net marketable debt issuance over the quarter.

The Treasury boosted its cash balance estimate for the end of June to $800 billion, some $300 billion more than previously thought. That’s because the department’s actual cash at the end of March was $300 billion bigger than it anticipated, a Treasury official told reporters.

For the three months through September, the Treasury anticipates borrowing $821 billion through net new marketable debt issuance, assuming a cash balance of $750 billion at the end of the period.

The Treasury has been steadily working down its cash balance from a record level last year, after accumulated that extra firepower to give itself flexibility to deal with any pandemic-related spending contingencies.

But with a deal suspending the federal debt limit running out later this year, the Treasury will need to return the balance to where it had been two years prior, roughly $120 billion to $130 billion -- unless Congress lifts or suspends the limit again.

In Monday’s estimates, the Treasury said its $750 billion end-of-September estimate for the cash balance assumed an increase or another suspension of the debt limit. The Treasury also said it assumed a balance of $450 billion at the end of the current debt-limit suspension period on July 31.

Waves of spending related to pandemic relief, along with sharp swings in revenue, have made it particularly challenging for the Treasury to project the federal government’s borrowing needs over the past year. By February, the department essentially abandoned any attempt at forecasting the size of the next -- and likely final -- Covid-19 aid bill.

“Everyone knew that more spending was on the way, but the scale was anyone’s guess,” Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC, wrote in a note. Monday’s figures from the Treasury will be an “actual” forecast, he said before the release.

The latest wave of stimulus payments sent the U.S. federal budget deficit to a record in the first half of the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1, more than double the previous year.

Monday’s borrowing estimates precede the Treasury’s so-called quarterly refunding announcement at 8:30 a.m. New York time on Wednesday, when the department releases plans for the sizes of auctions of longer-term debt, along with any shifts in its issuance strategy.

A majority of Wall Street dealers predict the Treasury will keep note and bond auction sizes unchanged for the second straight quarter. Yet most also foresee the Treasury sometime later this year beginning to whittle down coupon-bearing debt auctions, given that funding needs are peaking.

