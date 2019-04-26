(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned Venezuela’s foreign minister for allegedly exploiting the U.S. financial system to support what it considers the “illegitimate” regime of Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. added Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela’s top diplomat since 2017, to its sanctions designation list, according to a statement released Friday. It also sanctioned Judge Carol Bealexis Padilla de Arretureta, the statement said.

“Treasury will continue to target corrupt Maduro insiders, including those tasked with conducting diplomacy and carrying out justice on behalf of this illegitimate regime,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

The U.S. and about 50 other nations have recognized opposition-led National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful head of state, but his protest movement has stalled in recent weeks amid rolling blackouts, hyperinflation and the continued staunch support by Venezuela’s security and military apparatus for Maduro.

