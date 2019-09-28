(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. Treasury official said there are no current plans to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges.

“The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time,” Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Crowley was responding to a Bloomberg News report that the Trump administration is discussing several ways to limit U.S. investors’ portfolio flows into China. Delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges is one of the measures reportedly being considered.

