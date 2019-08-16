U.S. Treasury to Do Market Outreach Again on Ultra-Long Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury’s Office of Debt Management is conducting broad outreach to refresh its understanding of market appetite for a potential Treasury ultra-long bond, according to a statement Friday.

Refers to 50- or 100-year bonds

No decision regarding whether to issue such a product has been made

Treasury conducted similar outreach on this product in 2017, and wants to update its market intelligence

This is part of an ongoing and periodic review of potential products, Treasury says

To contact the reporter on this story: Alexandra Harris in New York at aharris48@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Benjamin Purvis at bpurvis@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.