Aug 16, 2019
U.S. Treasury to Do Market Outreach Again on Ultra-Long Bonds
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury’s Office of Debt Management is conducting broad outreach to refresh its understanding of market appetite for a potential Treasury ultra-long bond, according to a statement Friday.
- Refers to 50- or 100-year bonds
- No decision regarding whether to issue such a product has been made
- Treasury conducted similar outreach on this product in 2017, and wants to update its market intelligence
- This is part of an ongoing and periodic review of potential products, Treasury says
