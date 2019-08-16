(Bloomberg) -- Treasury’s Office of Debt Management is conducting broad outreach to refresh its understanding of market appetite for a potential Treasury ultra-long bond, according to a statement Friday.

  • Refers to 50- or 100-year bonds
  • No decision regarding whether to issue such a product has been made
  • Treasury conducted similar outreach on this product in 2017, and wants to update its market intelligence
  • This is part of an ongoing and periodic review of potential products, Treasury says

