U.S. Tries to Reassure Japan Over Covid Seen As Linked to Military Bases

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. tried to reassure Japan it’s working to protect public health after Tokyo called for restrictions on American troops stationed in the country amid virus outbreaks thought to have stemmed from bases.

A State Department spokesperson who asked not to be named said Thursday that preventing the spread of Covid is a top priority for the U.S. and key to alliance readiness. The spread has strained ties between the allies and was set to be among the topics for video discussions between the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries that began Friday morning.

The comments come after Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and called for stronger virus measures, including limits on excursions off base, to relieve anxiety among local people, according to a statement issued by Japan’s Foreign Ministry. Blinken responded that the health and safety of local people was extremely important and said he would convey the message to the Defense Department, the ministry said.

A separate statement from the State Department, however, said only that the two “expressed their shared commitment to combating and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” without mentioning the outbreaks that are part of a surge in cases following months at low levels.

U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement issued after the call that mitigation efforts would be stepped up for all military installations across the country.

Pacifist Japan relies heavily on its only treaty ally, the U.S., for national security, but local communities have long complained of crime, pollution and accidents associated with the military bases. The spread of the virus adds a new headache for the alliance.

Chicago ICUs Fill; Alaska Airlines Cuts Flights: Virus Update

The Japanese government is planning to introduce restrictions aimed at controlling the virus in the prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima through the end of January, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters late Thursday.

Okinawa recorded 981 cases for Thursday, its worst level since the pandemic began. Yamaguchi, which also hosts a U.S. Marine base, also recorded its highest levels, while Hiroshima is adjacent to Yamaguchi.

Japan’s number of daily infections nationwide leaped to 4,475 cases Thursday, the highest since September, a figure dwarfed by the more than a million cases recorded in the U.S. earlier in the week. Tokyo confirmed 641 cases on Thursday, also the worst since September.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.