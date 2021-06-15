(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and U.K. are looking to reach a truce Wednesday in a trade dispute involving Airbus SE and Boeing Co. after the Biden administration and the European Union agreed to suspend tariffs on $11.5 billion of each other’s exports for five years.

The nations will look to hash out a pact when U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits London and meets with U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, according to people familiar with the plans, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The two sides see the goal as feasible given the similarities between the U.K. and EU positions, the people said.

In a statement, the U.K.’s Department for International Trade said it’s been working hard to de-escalate the dispute, and looks forward to Tai’s visit as a chance to reach a fair and balanced settlement.

The USTR press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the U.S. reached a framework in the longstanding aircraft-subsidy dispute with the EU on Tuesday, it needs to negotiate a separate resolution with London after the U.K. left the EU last year.

The transatlantic allies are trying to resolve their trade differences so they can take a common stance against China’s state-backed advances in global commerce.

Tai said in an interview with Bloomberg News and a few other media organizations on Tuesday that its agreement with the EU was meant to “confront squarely the threats that we experience and will experience from China’s ambition to build an aircraft sector on non-market practices.”

