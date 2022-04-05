(Bloomberg) -- The U.K., U.S. and Australia said they are working on developing hypersonic weapons -- military technology already deployed by Russia in Ukraine -- as part of their new trilateral security pact called AUKUS.

Their plan is to “accelerate development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities,” according to a joint statement. The alliance wants to counter the threat of such weapons, which can evade traditional missile defense systems and travel five times faster than the speed of sound, and develop its own as a deterrent, a U.K. official said on condition of anonymity.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Western governments to reassess their military capabilities. The AUKUS leaders -- Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison, U.S. President Joe Biden and British premier Boris Johnson -- said in a joint statement Tuesday that they are also deepening defense cooperation on issues such as electronic warfare, where adversaries seek to use the electromagnetic spectrum to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

“In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, we reiterated our unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion,” they said in the statement. The AUKUS alliance is also working collectively on areas like cyber warfare and artificial intelligence.

The pact announced in September last year was designed to help Australia develop at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, a project that could take more than a decade, and also coordinate military capabilities to promote security in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden, Morrison and Johnson said they are “pleased” with the progress on delivering the submarines and that they remain committed to a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

