(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and U.K. reached a deal to ease tariffs on British steel and aluminum, resolving a longstanding irritant as the nations work to strengthen trade and integration.

The deal will allow 500,000 metric tons of steel to be imported duty free, the Commerce Department said in a statement. The U.K. also will lift retaliatory tariffs on more than $500 million worth of U.S. exports, including distilled spirits, various agriculture products and consumer goods.

The deal came after a meeting between U.K. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday in Washington. Trevelyan had been in Baltimore this week meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The Trump administration imposed a 25% steel tariff, along with a 10% duty on aluminum imports, in March 2018 on a range of nations, using a national-security provision in a 1962 trade law. The European Union and the U.S. in October brokered a deal for Washington to ease those tariffs, but the tariffs remained on the U.K. due to the nation’s exit from the bloc.

The U.S. also reached a similar accord with Japan in February.

