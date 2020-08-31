(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. released Reagan-era diplomatic cables on Monday that underscore Washington’s commitment to Taiwan’s future being determined free of coercion from China.

The cables, which were released Monday on the website of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei, make clear that increased belligerence or a military buildup by Beijing will precipitate increased arms sales to Taipei.

“The cable explains that the U.S. willingness to reduce its arms sales to Taiwan is conditioned upon the continued commitment of the PRC to a peaceful solution of cross-Strait differences,” the institute said in a statement on its website, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “Further, if the PRC were to become more hostile, then the United States would increase arms sales to Taiwan.”

The release comes hours after the passing of a U.S. Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have been increasing in the lead-up to the American presidential election Nov. 3, as President Donald Trump has made his tough positions on China a key element in his campaign.

Trump started with criticism of China’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic that spread across the globe early this year. The tensions have been amplified by condemnation of the detention of Uighurs, a new security law in Hong Kong and Trump’s orders that the U.S. operations of Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok be shut down or sold.

The documents being declassified are known as the Six Assurances that President Ronald Reagan made to Taipei in 1982, which included pledges that the U.S. wouldn’t alter its view on Taiwan’s sovereignty and it would not set a date for termination of arms sales.

