(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should be careful to avoid raising interest rates too aggressively so as not to harm the jobs recovery, according to the head of the largest trade-union federation in the U.S.

“We’re concerned and we’re watching it very closely,” Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, said in a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg News editors and reporters on Thursday in Washington. She likened the moment to the 1970s, when persistent inflation spurred the central bank to sharply raise borrowing costs, which sent the economy into a recession.

“We shouldn’t react too rashly and certainly don’t want to kill the momentum that we have that working people are starting to get back to normal,” she said.

The Fed has signaled it will keep raising interest rates this year to quell inflation that’s skyrocketed to a 40-year high, after a quarter percentage-point increase this month that ended two years of near-zero borrowing costs. Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell indicated this week that a half-point increase in rates is possible at their next meeting in May -- an outcome traders now see as likely.

Powell said in a speech this week that the Fed is “committed to restoring price stability while preserving a strong labor market” and that the “economy is very strong and is well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.”

Rapid price increases have proved more sustained than anticipated, eating at otherwise-strong wage gains and eroding Americans’ ability to afford basics including gasoline and groceries. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in the 12 months through February, and economists broadly see inflationary pressure continuing to build, especially as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ripples through supplies of fuel and food.

Contract Talks

Shuler said that the rapid price increases will form a key part of union contract negotiations in coming talks, particularly around raising the cost of living.

“It has been top of mind at the table, no question about it,” she said.

U.S. workers have become increasingly vocal about their pay, benefits and treatment after a pandemic that shined a light on labor conditions and essential workers.

While prior cost of living adjustments were in the realm of 1% to 2%, workers are asking for more as they go on strike and renegotiate pay. Deere & Co. workers last year won a deal for a six-year contract including a 10% pay raise in the first year and then 5% in the third and fifth years.

“We’re trying to make up for lost time,” Shuler said. “We haven’t had the wage increases to keep up with inflation, even just moderate inflation.”

