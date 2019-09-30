U.S. Utility That Overcharged $380 Million Now Wants to Spend It

(Bloomberg) -- Dominion Energy Inc., the U.S. utility giant that came under fire a month ago for overcharging its customers by almost $380 million, wants to keep the money and spend it on grid upgrades.

On late Monday, the power company proposed to use some of the extra cash to help install almost a million smart meters, create an online “customer information platform” and add more devices to the grid that could help prevent blackouts. It’s part of a plan that Virginia rejected in January, calling it too costly. But the company has come back with a more modest proposal and a smaller price tag of $594 million, down from more than $1 billion.

It’s the latest twist in the saga over Dominion’s massive overcharges in 2017 and 2018 -- ones that infuriated consumer advocates who called on the company to return the money to no avail. One ratepayer group staged a “Rally for Our Refunds” in Richmond three weeks ago. At the center of the fight is a Virginia law passed last year that allows utilities to keep some excess profits so long as they re-invest in their systems.

“Our feeling on that is our customers have been telling us they want more solar and wind and more reliable service,” Dominion spokeswoman Audrey Cannon said by phone, “and we’re responding to that by investing in renewable power and upgrading our grid.”

Offshore Wind

Earlier this month, Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion filed an unprecedented proposal that would have customers paying for a $7.8 billion, wind farm off Virginia’s coast. It would be the biggest in America, powering 650,000 homes.

Dominion’s $594 million grid plan will need approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission. It’s proposing to cover about half of the cost with some of the extra cash and recover the rest through customer rates. The program would help deploy the customer platform and smart meters through 2021.

The same state law that allows utilities to keep excess returns requires them to file 10-year plans for transforming their aging grids. Dominion said the proposal it filed Monday represents the first phase of that larger effort.

