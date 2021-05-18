May 18, 2021
U.S. Vaccines for Jobs, Central Bank Battle, Beef Woes: Eco Day
- President Joe Biden cast the U.S.’s export effort on vaccines for the world as a jobs engine for Americans
- Biden’s infrastructure proposal includes billions of dollars tied to improving cybersecurity
- The U.S.’s restaurant apocalypse has been greatly exaggerated with less than 14% of the country’s restaurants having closed
- The U.S., Mexico and Canada on Monday discussed workers’ rights and protections for energy investment and the environment in Latin America’s second-largest economy
- The commodities price surge is being contained by the lower-for-longer message from central banks
- Argentina’s government is limiting exports of beef for 30 days to contain prices after annual inflation surpassed 46% in April
- China is pushing ahead with behind-the-scenes talks to join a major trade deal that originally aimed to exclude Beijing and cement U.S. economic power and trade ties in the Asia-Pacific region
