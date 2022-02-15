(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration says some foreign countries haven’t been able to accept their full allocation of vaccine donations from the U.S., as they increasingly grapple with logistical barriers and vaccine hesitancy.

“There have been moments, yes, where countries are not able to receive the doses that we’re able to provide,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing Tuesday. She didn’t identify the countries.

The U.S. has donated and shipped 437 million doses abroad so far, more than any other nation, and pledged a total of at least 1.2 billion. President Joe Biden held a virtual summit in September to muster a more coordinated global response, though advocates say that’s still lacking.

“A big part of our effort right now, and where we have seen challenge, is turning vaccines into vaccination, which means working closely with our partners on the ground and dealing with hyper-local issues countries may be facing,” Psaki said.

Biden’s Global Vaccine Push Falters, Echoing U.S. Struggles

Her statement is the latest in a series of signals that vaccine supply alone is no longer the chief problem. Instead, shot-starved developing nations are grappling with other challenges, like how to get vaccines to where they’re needed, obtaining supplies to administer them, storing them at ultra-cold temperatures when necessary and easing reluctance among their populations.

Vaccine equity advocates have called on Biden and other Western leaders to do more, while acknowledging that the U.S. has led the world in donations. Rich countries are being urged to expand supply, loosen patent restrictions and smooth logistical barriers in developing nations.

About 54% of the world’s population has been vaccinated, according to Our World In Data, though the total is far lower across much of Africa in particular.

Biden has pledged to vaccinate 70% of adults worldwide by September, roughly in line with a similar World Health Organization target. Advocates say the world is badly off-pace to reach that goal, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged this week that the world is “well below” its target speed.

“This pandemic is the definition of a crisis that no country can solve alone,” Blinken said Monday. “We all know the reality that the pandemic is far from over.”

Psaki said Blinken sounded the alarm “in part because he wants to rally the world to do more.” Biden is to host another virtual summit on vaccination next month.

