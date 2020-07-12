(Bloomberg) --

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 55,688 from a day earlier to 3,271,549, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The 1.7% increase was below the daily average of 1.9% over the past week.

Deaths rose by 474, or 0.4%, to 134,904.

The decline came on a day when Florida reported 15,300 new cases, a daily record since the beginning of the outbreak in the U.S.

