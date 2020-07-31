Jul 31, 2020
U.S. Virus Deal Drags On, Euro-Area GDP, China Reforms: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. Senate left Washington for the weekend after a fourth day of negotiations yielded little substantial progress on narrowing differences between Republicans and Democrats on a plan to bolster the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. economy
- The collapse in inventories detailed in the U.S. quarterly GDP report sets up the economy for a rebound in production this quarter as demand stabilizes
- While the drop in U.S. GDP -- an astounding 32.9% when annualized -- was widely anticipated on Thursday, the jobless claims figure was not
- Mexican tax revenue declined 10% last month and officials forecast a wider budget deficit in 2020
The euro-area economy plunged into an unprecedented slump in the second quarter
- Spain took the biggest hit, shrinking 18.5%, while French and Italian output also dropped by double digits
- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a greater push on reforms to stimulate domestic demand, as the economy continues its steady recovery from the coronavirus slump
- Separately, China’s July purchasing managers’ indexes suggest the economic recovery remains on track, though the pace of the rebound might have peaked, Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu writes
- Senior officials from Japan’s finance ministry, central bank and financial regulator met on Friday after the yen gained to the highest level since March
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.