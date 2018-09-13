(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is working on a second, “severe” round of sanctions against Russia to be imposed in November for its nerve-agent attack on Russians in the U.K., a State Department official said.

Russia hasn’t allowed on-site inspections or provided the U.S. with “verifiable reassurance” that it won’t use banned chemical weapons again, Manisha Singh, an assistant secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, told a House committee on Thursday.

The sanctions are required under the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, which mandates punishment of countries that use chemical weapons in violation of international law.

“We are looking at this November deadline,” Singh said. “We plan to impose a very severe second round of sanctions under” the the law. The global community should not tolerate “behavior such as we’ve seen from Russia, especially in poisoning and killing its own citizens,” she said.

Russia’s ruble pared gains of as much as 1.6% and was up 0.6% at 68.59 per dollar as of 5:48 p.m. in Moscow.

The U.S. last month announced new restrictions to punish President Vladimir Putin’s government for the March 4 nerve-agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the U.K. That first wave of sanctions will take effect Aug. 22. More sweeping measures could come 90 days later.

The initial round of sanctions limit exports to Russia of U.S. goods and technology considered sensitive on national security grounds, including electronics, lasers and some specialized oil and gas production technologies. The action could block hundreds of millions of dollars in exports. Waivers will be allowed for space-flight activities and U.S. foreign assistance, according to the State Department.

Russia, which has denied it was behind the attack in the U.K., has threatened to retaliate but stopped short of specific measures pending more detail on the U.S. plans. The two Russians accused by the U.K. of carrying out the attack appeared on Russian state TV on Thursday to assert they were just tourists eager to see an ancient English cathedral.

U.S. officials also pledged to punish Russia if there’s evidence of interference in the November midterm elections.

“The message has been sent very clearly by the Treasury Department that there will be consequences and costs -- including personal costs -- imposed for the intolerable and unacceptable continued efforts to manipulate our electoral processes,” said Marshall Billingslea, the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes.

