(Bloomberg) -- The U.S.’s top official in Australia said his country is committed to protecting journalists after a television crew from one of America’s top allies was assaulted by police while covering a peaceful street demonstration.

Television footage on Monday in the U.S. showed a cameraman and reporter from Australia’s Channel 7 network being struck by police while live on air ahead of President Donald Trump’s walk to a church near the White House. Trump has come under harsh criticism from religious leaders and Democrats for the dispersal operation, while some Republicans expressed disapproval and the U.S. military distanced itself from the episode.

“We take mistreatment of journalists seriously, as do all who take democracy seriously,” U.S. Ambassador Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr. said in a statement issued late Tuesday. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting journalists and guaranteeing equal justice under the law for all,” he added.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wasn’t aware of the incident during a phone call with Trump on Tuesday to discuss Australia’s invitation to join this year’s Group of Seven meeting. He asked his embassy to provide further advice on whether his government should register strong concerns with the responsible local authorities in Washington, suggesting it won’t turn into a wider diplomatic spat.

Australia has long been one of the U.S.’s closest allies. This week the nation began welcoming around 200 U.S. Marines in the northern port of Darwin as part of its permanent rotational force, which will swell to 1,200 over the next eight weeks.

