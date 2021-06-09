(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

An unexpected jump in U.S. wages has given financial markets a new reason to worry that higher inflation may be here to stay CPI red hot or red herring? Bloomberg Economics inflation dashboard monitors gains, drivers and expectations Bloomberg Economics has also dusted off an academic model from former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and used it to forecast the outlook for inflation

The U.S. senate passed an industrial policy bill to invest almost $250 billion in boosting U.S. manufacturing to compete with China, a move blasted by Beijing

President Joe Biden’s hopes for a bipartisan deal on the biggest infrastructure package in decades took a blow with the end of direct talks with the lead GOP negotiator, increasing the likelihood that Democrats pursue a sweeping, multi-trillion dollar package on their own Biden released a multi-pronged strategy to secure supply chains in products ranging from medicines to microchips

Investors will be looking for fresh hints from the Bank of Canada today on its next move to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus

EU leaders and Biden will commit to ending outstanding trade battles when they meet next week

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is pressing for the City of London to be exempt from a plan by global leaders to make multinationals pay more tax to the countries in which they operate

China’s factory-gate inflation rose to its highest level since 2008, raising the odds that exporters will begin passing on higher prices and boost inflationary pressures in the global economy

Chile’s central bank gave the strongest signal yet that it’s nearing the first interest rate increase since 2019

The World Bank says many nations will keep struggling with the pandemic and its aftermath even as a few major economies spur the strongest post-recession global growth in 80 years

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.