U.S. Wages Surprise, Canada Rates, Bernanke Model: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- An unexpected jump in U.S. wages has given financial markets a new reason to worry that higher inflation may be here to stay
- CPI red hot or red herring? Bloomberg Economics inflation dashboard monitors gains, drivers and expectations
- Bloomberg Economics has also dusted off an academic model from former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and used it to forecast the outlook for inflation
- The U.S. senate passed an industrial policy bill to invest almost $250 billion in boosting U.S. manufacturing to compete with China, a move blasted by Beijing
- President Joe Biden’s hopes for a bipartisan deal on the biggest infrastructure package in decades took a blow with the end of direct talks with the lead GOP negotiator, increasing the likelihood that Democrats pursue a sweeping, multi-trillion dollar package on their own
- Biden released a multi-pronged strategy to secure supply chains in products ranging from medicines to microchips
- Investors will be looking for fresh hints from the Bank of Canada today on its next move to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus
- EU leaders and Biden will commit to ending outstanding trade battles when they meet next week
- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is pressing for the City of London to be exempt from a plan by global leaders to make multinationals pay more tax to the countries in which they operate
- China’s factory-gate inflation rose to its highest level since 2008, raising the odds that exporters will begin passing on higher prices and boost inflationary pressures in the global economy
- Chile’s central bank gave the strongest signal yet that it’s nearing the first interest rate increase since 2019
- The World Bank says many nations will keep struggling with the pandemic and its aftermath even as a few major economies spur the strongest post-recession global growth in 80 years
