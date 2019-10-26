U.S. Wants Korea to Reconsider Military Pact With Japan: Nikkei

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. wants South Korea to reconsider its decision to exit its military pact with Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, citing comments by David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement is set to expire on Nov. 22, and Japan and the U.S. want the pact maintained in order to respond to North Korean missile launches and other threats, according to the newspaper.

To contact the reporter on this story: Yoshiaki Nohara in Tokyo at ynohara1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, Virginia Van Natta

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.