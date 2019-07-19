U.S. Wants to Hear from Top Iranian Leaders as Tensions Build

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration wants to hear directly from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani or Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, about whether the Islamic Republic is interested in negotiations, a U.S. official said.

The official spoke to reporters in Washington Friday amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. “immediately destroyed” an Iranian drone that approached the USS Boxer near the Strait of Hormuz, but officials in Tehran denied losing one.

Iran and the U.S. have been at loggerheads since last year, when Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear agreement he called the “worst deal ever.” In May, the administration refused to extend waivers to eight governments for Iranian oil purchases, ratcheting up the pressure on the country’s already battered economy.

