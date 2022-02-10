(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Australia’s support in tackling the growing influence of autocratic regimes around the world, who he said threatened the international order “that we worked so hard to establish.”

Blinken sat down with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday in Melbourne ahead of a meeting of “the Quad,” a regional partnership that also includes Japan and India. The grouping was envisioned more than a decade ago to help democratic nations coordinate a response to China’s rise, and President Joe Biden hosted its first leaders summit at the White House House in September.

Blinken and Payne will meet later Friday with counterparts Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India. Blinken said he was also wanted to work with Australia on the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and emerging technologies, while Payne said there would be discussion on the AUKUS agreement and the challenges posed by “more than one” authoritarian regime.

The deal signed in September between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. could help Canberra deploy a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines within decades, dramatically expanding its naval reach.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine, with the U.S. warning of a potential invasion by Moscow. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied that Russia plans to attack Ukraine and criticized a buildup of NATO forces near his country’s frontiers.

