U.S. Warns Against Travel to UAE Over Covid, Missiles and Drones

(Bloomberg) -- The United States warned against travel to the United Arab Emirates because of Covid-19 cases and said travelers should also reconsider their plans due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.

Iranian-backed fighters based in Yemen launched two attacks on the Gulf state this month, one of them killing three people on the outskirts of the capital Abu Dhabi. The UAE is the Middle East’s business and tourism hub and hosts U.S troops who repelled a missile attack on Monday.

UAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More

“The possibility of attacks affecting U.S. citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula remains an ongoing, serious concern,” the State Department travel advisory said. “Rebel groups operating in Yemen have stated an intent to attack neighboring countries, including the UAE, using missiles and drones. Recent missile and drone attacks targeted populated areas and civilian infrastructure.”

Covid cases were “very high” in the UAE, it added. The UAE registered just over 2,600 cases on Thursday.

Why UAE Is Latest Target as Yemen’s War Heats Up: QuickTake

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.