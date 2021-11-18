U.S. Warns Pilots to be Wary of Military Fire in Ethiopia Space

U.S. officials warned pilots and operators to exercise caution while flying below 29,000 feet in Ethiopian airspace due to ongoing clashes between opposition groups and military forces.

“Civil aircraft may be directly or indirectly exposed to ground weapons fire and/or surface-to-air fire due to misidentification and/or miscalculation in such areas,” the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority said in an advisory note forwarded to Bloomberg via email.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, has built the capital Addis Ababa into a regional transport hub over the past decade. The city is a frequent stop off point for trips to several destinations around the continent.

The yearlong conflict in Ethiopia has claimed thousands of lives, displaced hundred of thousands and millions in need of aid. The U.S. has threatened to sanction the warring parties including the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

